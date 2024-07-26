On this week's show, Darren Carty outlines the changes in the ACRES scheme and Aidan Brennan discusses the challenge against the Nitrates Action Plan by An Taisce.
We chat to Adam Woods about the Tullamore Farm Open Day and catch up with Michael Murray from ESB Networks.
