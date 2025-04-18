Farm Tech Talk is brought to you by the Irish Farmers Journal, Grassland AGRO and Bank of Ireland.

On this week's show, Aidan Brennan answers your queries on grassland management, fertiliser application rates and the new crude protein rules.

Adam Woods advises a farmer on what bull to choose, and gives a steer on what happens if your bull drops down on the star rating soon after you use him on a heifer.

Darren Carty has tips on joint ill for a farmer with problems indoors and outdoors, and he has some words of caution about the incoming rewetting option for farmers in ACRES.

The trio also talk beef and sheep prices, Ornua results and give their views on the prospects of a US tariff deal as the clock ticks down on Donald Trump's 90-day window.

Plus, Adam Woods also speaks to Peter Linden from Grassland AGRO about reseeding advice.

Your questions

