This week, Jack Kennedy talks beef boom with Adam Woods, sheep price positivity with Darren Carty and Aidan Brennan gives us a taste of what was discussed at Dairy Day 2024.
Adam also chats with Peter Linden from Grassland AGRO on new fertiliser regulations. Take a listen below:
This week, Jack Kennedy talks beef boom with Adam Woods, sheep price positivity with Darren Carty and Aidan Brennan gives us a taste of what was discussed at Dairy Day 2024.
Adam also chats with Peter Linden from Grassland AGRO on new fertiliser regulations. Take a listen below:
SHARING OPTIONS: