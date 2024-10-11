On this week's show, we speak to Adam Woods on why UK beef prices and the Bord Bia beef price tracker are ahead of Irish prices.
Darren Carty shares insights on the potential impact of bluetongue and Aidan Brennan has an update on how farms facing a winter feed shortage are managing.
