On this week’s episode of Farm Tech Talk, Adam Woods discusses the impact the weather has had on the beef trade, Darren Carty has the details of the new sheep welfare scheme and Aidan Brennan advises on the upcoming breeding season.
We also talk to Teagasc’s Laurence Shalloo on balancing clover.
On this week’s episode of Farm Tech Talk, Adam Woods discusses the impact the weather has had on the beef trade, Darren Carty has the details of the new sheep welfare scheme and Aidan Brennan advises on the upcoming breeding season.
We also talk to Teagasc’s Laurence Shalloo on balancing clover.
SHARING OPTIONS: