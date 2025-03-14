This week, we chat with Adam Woods about the direction of beef prices, Darren Carty shares insights on ACRES, GAEC and rewetting, while Aidan Brennan discusses milk solids and spring AI.
Aidan also catches up with Bryan Harte from Tirlán on grass and feed supply.
This week, we chat with Adam Woods about the direction of beef prices, Darren Carty shares insights on ACRES, GAEC and rewetting, while Aidan Brennan discusses milk solids and spring AI.
Aidan also catches up with Bryan Harte from Tirlán on grass and feed supply.
SHARING OPTIONS: