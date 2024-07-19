This week, we talk to beef editor Adam Woods on lower carcase weights moving through factories, sheep editor Darren Carty on the performance of weaned lambs on Tullamore Farm and dairy editor Aidan Brennan talks nitrogen fertiliser allowances.
We also preview the not-to-miss Tullamore Farm open day on next Tuesday 23 July.
This week, we talk to beef editor Adam Woods on lower carcase weights moving through factories, sheep editor Darren Carty on the performance of weaned lambs on Tullamore Farm and dairy editor Aidan Brennan talks nitrogen fertiliser allowances.
We also preview the not-to-miss Tullamore Farm open day on next Tuesday 23 July.
SHARING OPTIONS: