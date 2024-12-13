This week's episode of Farm Tech Talk comes to you live from Balmoral Winter Fair.
We're here to chat about the positivity in the dairy sector, along with beef and sheep prices.
We'll also chat with Lakeland Dairies CEO Colin Kelly and Dale Farm CEO Nick Whelan on milk markets.
