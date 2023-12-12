"The change in approach is not justified by any change to legislation, nor by any need to make savings for the Exchequer" - chair of AgTech Ireland, Pádraig Hennessy.

Revenue's U-turn on VAT refunds for farm equipment such as bulk tanks will lead to job losses in the sector, according to the chair of AgTech Ireland Pádraig Hennessy.

Hennessy has urged Minister for Finance Michael McGrath to move immediately to restore VAT refunds for those essential sustainability investments as had been custom and practice for many years.

Speaking from AgTech Ireland’s Oireachtas lobbying session in Dublin on Thursday, Hennessy said: “The change in approach is not justified by any change to legislation, nor by any need to make savings for the Exchequer.

"The refund under this scheme, together with all VAT paid for by farmers on inputs, which they cannot claim, are offset in the calculation of the flat-rate VAT refund all farmers receive on their produce sales and is therefore revenue neutral."

Sustainability and climate

He added that the changed interpretation has many damaging consequences, which run counter to Government policy, especially when it comes to sustainability and climate efficiency on farms and the promotion of quality employment in rural areas.

“Investment planning by farmers to install a more energy-efficient milk tank, or a time-saving automatic scraper, or this other lower emission piece of machinery would have factored in the VAT refund and TAMS grant where applicable.

"There was a legitimate expectation, which has now been thwarted, and their financial calculations are no longer sound,” Hennessy said.

Cancelled orders

Farmers have, as a result, contacted AgTech Ireland to cancel their orders.

This, Hennessy said, is leaving them at a major loss, with rapidly dwindling order books and having to change staff rotas - or even laying off some staff.

“Minister for Finance Michael McGrath must act, including, if necessary, by amending the relevant Statutory Instrument (SI 201 of 2012) to ensure a return to a VAT policy which is coherent with our legally binding sustainability targets for agriculture,” he argued.