Agri Aware’s Farm Walk and Talk series is set to kick off for the 16th consecutive year with three events set to be held in week one of the series.

The series aimed at students studying agriculture science will run from Wednesday 26 February until 20 March with over 4,000 students expected to attend across the 15 events scheduled.

Agri Aware, alongside event partners Teagasc, the Irish Farmers Journal and the UCD School of Agriculture and Food Science will deliver talks and demonstrations on all elements of the Leaving Certificate agriculture science curriculum at each of the events.

Speaking ahead of the start of the talk events, Agri Aware executive director Marcus O’Halloran said the time to promote the Leaving Certificate agriculture science subject has never been greater.

Subject choices

“Although the event is designed for students already studying the subject, we hope the noise the series makes will ring in the ears of students deciding on their subject choices now who are in third year or transition year,” he said.

“Events like Farm Walk and Talk are unique and give a real practical hands-on experience to students studying the subject. We are also conscious some students may not have been on a farm before and the importance of those students getting to experience that is hugely important.”

Event dates and locations

Wednesday 26 February: Gurteen -Teagasc Agricultural College, Co Tipperary.

Thursday 27 February: Irish Farmers Journal Demonstration Farm - Tullamore, Co Offaly.

Friday 28 February: Pallaskenry - Teagasc Salesian Agricultural College, Co Limerick.

Tuesday 4 March: Clonakilty - Teagasc Agricultural College, Co Cork.

Wednesday 5 March: Moorepark - Teagasc Research College, Co Cork.

Thursday 6 March: Mountbellew - Teagasc Agricultural College, Co Galway.

Friday 7 March: Mountbellew - Teagasc Agricultural College, Co Galway.

Friday 7 March: Grange - Teagasc Agricultural College, Co Meath.

Tuesday 11 March: Ballyhaise - Teagasc Agricultural College, Co Cavan.

Wednesday 12 March: Ballyhaise - Teagasc Agricultural College, Co Cavan.

Wednesday morning 12 March: UCD Lyons Farm, Co Kildare.

Wednesday afternoon 12 March: UCD Lyons Farm, Co Kildare.

Thursday 13 March: Kildalton - Teagasc Agricultural College, Co Kilkenny.

Friday 14 March: Kildalton - Teagasc Agricultural College, Co Kilkenny.

Thursday 20 March: Donegal.

