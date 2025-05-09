The Organic Growers of Ireland and Bord Bia were the top recipients of funding. / Donal O'Leary

A television series, farm walks and a Bords Bia promotion campaign were among the 10 project proposals successful in their bid to secure Department of Agriculture funding to drive the organics sector over the next three years.

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon announced that a combined €1m in funds will be distributed to the successful projects each year between 2025 and 2027.

Amounts awarded to individual projects range between €450,000 and €36,000 over the three-year funding cycle.

The Organic Growers of Ireland and Bord Bia were the top recipients of funding, granted respective totals of €750,000 and €600,000 over the three years for delivering two projects each.

“The projects selected will help to meet the objectives of our National Organic Strategy,” Minister Heydon said.

“They cover a very broad area, from an organic academy which can provide training for agricultural advisors and entrepreneurs, to projects supporting farm walks and a national ‘Moreganic’ advertising campaign.”

The minister flagged that the 25 projects unsuccessful in securing Department funding can consult the National Enterprise hub to see if other funding streams may be applicable to their proposals.

“I am particularly pleased that two projects from the horticultural sector were successful,” Minister Heydon added.

“These two successful projects, from the Organic Growers of Ireland, will support the growth and development of the organic horticulture sector in Ireland.”

Successful projects

An Organic Academy focused on providing business-focused training, technical expertise and market development support to the organic sector will receive €150,000 each year.

Limerick and Tipperary Organic Farmers were awarded €15,000 each year to host farm walks and discussion groups.

Bords Bia will receive €150,000 annually to promote organic food to shoppers through an Autumn More-ganic campaign.

An additional €50,000 in funds will go to Bord Bia each year for an organic show garden at Bloom.

Whitethorn Productions is to receive €128,500 per annum to produce two eight-part television series.

Talamh Beo has been awarded €13,500 each year to assist organic farmers in navigating short supply chains.

Some €12,000 annually will fund an organic livestock roadshow to beef and sheep farmers.

Organic Growers of Ireland is to receive €120,000 annually for training and exploring market opportunities for the organic horticulture sector.

The same organisation has been granted an additional €130,000 per year to employ two roles aimed at supporting organic horticulture.

The Irish Organic Milk Suppliers Co-op was awarded €150,000 per year to support organic dairy farmers through fair pricing, supply chain security and market expansion.