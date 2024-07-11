Efforts by farmers were a key driver of the 4.6% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from the sector last year, Teagasc director Frank O’Mara has said.

“The work being done by farmers to adopt the measures in the Marginal Abatement Cost Curve (MACC) such as reducing nitrogen fertiliser and replacing it with clover or getting more value from the N in their slurry, and switching to protected urea, is a big contributor to the positive figures which are very welcome,” he said.

He said Teagasc will continue its research and advisory work through the Signpost Programme to help drive emissions down further.

Farmers cut nitrogen use by 18% last year, with the use of lime also down by 26.6%.

