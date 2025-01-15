Pictured on Joe's farm in Kiladangan, Co Tipperary are, from left, John Murphy, Joe Kelly, Rodger Gleeson, Eamonn Gaynor, Pat Quinlan, Ciaran Slattery and Martin Minehan. Missing from photo, Martin Ryan and Jack Sanders. \ Odhran Ducie

I’m told there were mowers out in North Tipperary last weekend for the first cut. While there was no silage being mowed, there were indeed nine beards to be tended to.

Beef farmer Joe Kelly from Kiladangan was the man behind this idea of getting a crew together to grow out their beards to raise money for North Tipperary Hospice and Suaimhneas.

Kelly and his eight comrades grew their beards for six weeks before having them shaved off in front of, what I’m told, was a lively crowd on Saturday night in McGrath’s of Puckane. An impressive total of €17,051 was raised.