Farmer Business Developments plc has announced the payment of a year-end special divided.

The payout of 17c per share, added to the 9c annual dividend paid in June, means the most common shareholders will have received total dividends of €2,696 in the year, based on their original IR£50 investment in the late 1960s.

The dividend payout follows the receipt of a special dividend payment from FBD Holdings plc in October.

Pat Murphy, chair of Farmer Business Developments, noted that the board of the company chose to pay out more than 100% of the dividend received from FBD in order to round the special dividend to 17c per share.