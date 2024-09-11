A Co Limerick farmer is to appear in court next November to face charges of over 350 alleged animal cruelty offences relating to dead calves.

Seamus Looby of Raheen, Garryspillane, Co Limerick, was summonsed to appear at Kilmallock District Court on Tuesday 10 September 2024.

He is facing 140 counts for failing to protect animal welfare, 72 counts for animal cruelty and 84 counts for failing to comply with animal welfare law, all under the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013.

Mr Looby is also charged with 56 counts for breaches of EU Animal By-Product Regulations 2014.

Sample counts

State solicitor Brendan Gill said the State is to withdraw upwards of 35 of these summonses in due course, on the basis that 20 sample counts will be heard by the court.

The alleged offences occurred on dates unknown between 8 March 2022 and 8 September 2022.

Mr Looby was not present in court on Tuesday and a medical certificate was presented by his legal team to Judge Patricia Harney.

Judge Harney adjourned the case to a later date and granted legal aid to Mr Looby.

Mr Gill said he will disclose any relevant evidence to allow Mr Looby to “consider his position”.

No evidence was presented to the court on Tuesday in relation to the alleged offences.