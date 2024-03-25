The Department of Agriculture today announced a series of in-person Farmer Clinics to assist farmers in making their applications online for the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) and other area-based schemes.

The BISS farmer clinics will take place from 10am to 4.30pm and staff from the Department will provide one-to-one support to assist farmers to submit their scheme applications well in advance of the closing date of 15 May 2024.

In total, 17 clinics are scheduled and offer an opportunity for farmers to be supported by Department staff in making a range of applications related to area-based support schemes, such as BISS.

These clinics are particularly useful for farmers who do not have an FAS-approved adviser to assist them with their application.

See the full list of clinics scheduled below: