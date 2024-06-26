The delays will mean farmers could be into the third year of the five-year plan before they can proceed with investments. \ Mary Browne

Confidence in ACRES has completely collapsed among farmers in the co-operation scheme (ACRES CP).

As the Irish Farmers Journal revealed last week, it could now be the end of the year before approvals are completed for Non-Productive Investment measures (NPIs).

A meeting hosted by Leitrim IFA on Tuesday saw farmers give voice to their frustrations.

“Farmers have become the Mickey Mouse pawns [of ACRES] and are being used to draw down millions of euro to prop up expert groups, advisers and facilitators,” said Sligo farmer Eddie Davitt.

The IFA’s hill farming chair Cáillin Conneely said that as more false promises raise their head, “ACRES is becoming a farce”.

“We were promised up to €10,500 each year for the five years of the scheme, but it’s looking like we won’t get the colour of it at this stage,” he said.

The INHFA has been equally critical of the delays that have beleagured the ACRES scheme since its introduction.