A Waterford farmer was convicted and fined a total of €4,450 at Lismore District Court earlier this month for the illegal disposal of waste by burning.

The farmer was prosecuted by Waterford City and County Council on Monday 2 September.

The farmer pleaded guilty to an offence under Section 32 of the Waste Management Act 1996 of managing waste in a manner likely to cause environmental pollution.

The farmer was found to have burned farm plastics, household and other wastes in his farmyard in March 2023.

Environmental inspector Paul Flynn, giving evidence for Waterford City and County Council, outlined that there were “mechanisms open to farmers to dispose of their farmyard plastic in an environmentally-friendly manner, so they don’t have to burn it”.

During the hearing on the case, Judge Power commented that “this is a very serious issue in the times we live in with global warming, and this will only add to the problem”.

The farmer was fined €500 plus costs, including outstanding fire service charges of €3,950.

