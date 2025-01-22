The court heard that since the enforcement notice was issued, Mr O’Mahony has subsequently been granted retention planning permission.

A Co Limerick farmer has been fined €1,000 in court for erecting an agricultural building without planning permission, as well as being ordered to pay Limerick County Council’s legal costs of €2,482.50.

Judge Patricia Harney heard evidence in relation to the unauthorised farm building at Kilmallock District Court on Tuesday 21 January 2025.

This matter was previously before the court in November 2024.

An order was finalised requiring Peter O’Mahony of Glenfield, Kilmallock, Co Limerick, to pay the costs and fine within three months.

The court heard Mr O’Mahony failed to comply with the terms of an enforcement notice ordering him to demolish the farm building, remove the material and for the local authority’s costs to be paid.

The enforcement notice was dated 14 September 2023.

A re-inspection was carried out on 20 November 2023 and the enforcement order had not been complied with, which gave rise to costs, representation for the council said.

Granted planning

The court heard that since the enforcement notice was issued, Mr O’Mahony has subsequently been granted retention planning permission.

Neither Mr O’Mahony nor his representation was present in court for the case on Tuesday 21 January.

Planning records from Limerick County Council show that a person with the same name and address applied for retention planning permission for a cubicle shed over an existing slatted tank and all the associated site works on 29 January 2024.

He also applied for planning retention for a slatted loose shed with a storage area, a slatted tank with a feeding area and all associated site works. It was granted conditional approval on 1 August 2024 and full permission on 3 September 2024.