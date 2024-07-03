Farmers who die by suicide are less likely to leave a note than non-farmers, 17% compared to 30%.

New research looking at HSE and CSO data shows that probable deaths by suicide among male farmers were one third higher than the level recorded for non-farmers, while farmers over 65 were twice as likely to die by suicide than those outside the sector. The shocking findings are included in an academic paper co-authored by researches involved with the UCD Agri-Mental Health Group and the HSE.

The study, which assessed data from 2015 to 2018, found that:

Male farmers and agricultural workers accounted for 8% of all probable suicides in Ireland between 2015 and 2018.

There was a higher rate of probable suicides among male Irish farmers (31.5 deaths per 100,0000) than non-farmers (23.6 deaths per 100,000).

The probable suicide incidence rate for farmers over 65 years of age at 29.2 deaths per 100,000 was significantly higher than the rate for non-farmers, which was 14.3 deaths per 100,000.

The research also noted that farmers were less likely to leave a suicide note than non-farmers, 17% compared to 30%.

There were also significant differences in where the death occurred, with 23% of farmers’ deaths occurring in a public place compared with 32% of non-farmers. The new findings come on the back of a recent study by Teagasc researcher Dr David Meredith, which found that older farmers were three times more likely to die by suicide than their non-farming counterparts.

More data

Dr Tomás Russell of UCD said the latest study differed from previous assessments as the researchers had access to CSO figures and data from the Irish Probable Suicide Deaths Study (IPSDS).

“The IPSDS dataset captures more cases of suicide than the CSO because it includes both coroner-determined suicides and research-determined,” explained Russell.

“The IPSDS generally classifies a death as a suicide on the balance of probabilities. This is aligned with the civil standard of proof ‘suicide on the balance of probabilities’ introduced in England in 2018,” the report states.

Explaining the research period of 2015 to 2018, Russell said suicide numbers in more recent years were subject to change.

“So, we have a lot of confidence in our findings,” he insisted.

The authors of the paper – which included Russell, Alison Stapleton and Louise McHugh of UCD, as well as Gemma Cox and Katarina Kavalidou of the HSE - called for “robust support systems” to be put in place “to mitigate the factors contributing to suicide risk among farmers”.