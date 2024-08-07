Tom Kelly, Hollywood, Co Wicklow

“We’re selling today, so are hoping for the best. It doesn’t always happen but we will take what we can get. My outlook for the sheep industry is not good.

“Numbers are falling rapidly. It couldn’t be any other way due to all the red tape and green agenda, and we can’t farm the way we used to be able to, we can’t spread fertiliser.

“Everything is in limitation. And we are limited in everything we can do. No one wants to do the physical work in sheep anymore.”

Tom Kelly.

John Murphy, Blessington, Co Wicklow

“If you go on what the cast ewe and the hogget ewe is making, I expect prices to be very good. I’m selling here today. The industry is going to decline, farmers are at a dead loss, only for the single farm payment which is keeping us going.

“Young people want to drive tractors, not do the manual work required in sheep. We have five years of wool left in the shed. It’s not worth selling. We have the silage all made and had a good crop, so we are happy enough.”

John Murphy.

Charlie Hogan, Tinahely, Co Wicklow

“I expect the prices to be up today, I am having a look at what is on offer. Labour is hard got around us.

“If you’re not able to look after the sheep yourself you’re at nothing. People don’t want to work on farms, the work is too physical.

“Weather has affected everyone.

“Thankfully, I have a lot of grass and lots of feed so I should be OK for the winter.”

Charlie Hogan.

Thomas Parr, Roscrea, Co Tipperary

“A lot of the older breeders have got out of sheep. One of the reasons is there is no help, they are a dying breed. The factories continuing to pull the price is not on. If they want a future in sheep farming in Ireland they will have to reward farmers or the young people won’t go into it.

“I’m finished lambing ewes now as my back is gone, which is unfortunate, so I will buy ewe lambs and run them that way. Unless sheep farmers are well looked after there’s no future in it.”

Thomas Parr.

Bertie Warren, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford

“I believe the prices will be high and I’m selling today. Sheep are not that plentiful this year.

“Good sheep are scarce. I wonder about the future of sheep farming and will it still be around, there’s nobody to work in farms as there’s no money inside the farm gate. We are getting on in age and can’t handle all the rules and regulations, it’s too much pressure.

“We as farmers don’t know where we stand as the sheep price could drop 30c in the morning and it’s out of our control.”