Liam Hanrahan, Doonbeg, Co Clare

“I think the deal is an opportunity, particularly for the young suppliers within the Kerry catchment area to gain ownership of their co-op that will own its processing facilities and control the milk price going forward. And most importantly, have an input into their business into the future.

"I think that’s quite important, particularly for young suppliers as they are the future of the business.”

Michael Pender, Cranny, Co Clare

“I think it’s probably the best thing that we can do. I don’t think there’s any other option, to be honest.

"There’s a lot of people mentioning other co-ops, they’re not going to come driving back [to] west Clare to collect bits of milk here and there. If it was over closer to the Limerick border there might be more of a chance of getting collected. I’m voting yes, I don’t see any other option.”

Tony Francis, Ballyvaughan, Co Clare

“I think it’s a good deal. I don’t see anything better going forward, something has to be done. From my perspective, I see benefits.

"I can’t comment for other people. I’d be quite happy with the leading milk price payment on offer. It should have been agreed long before now, when the 5.4c/l would have been more valuable.

“I think the structure of buying 70% and then 30% is helpful, but things need to go right. It’s a sort of grey area when it comes to the buyout of the 30%. We don’t know whether the co-op will be able to afford it, whether we’ll be able to afford it.”