Luke Casey

Luke Ryan

“We’re putting up with a skin test that is absolutely not fit for purpose and if something similar was happening within the HSE, would the public be happy with results from tests that weren’t fit for purpose? Surely to God if more money is ploughed into researching this disease we can find a better, more efficient way. What’s the point if we have a test that’s leaving the disease in our herds? It’s nonsensical.”

Alan Jagoe

“Last October Department officials were telling us the skin test was the gold standard in testing. That may be so if it’s done 100% right and read right, and I think a lot of us farmers who have been affected by TB have been at the wrong side of that. In principle, I think the idea of a 30-day pre-movement test would be beneficial as a farmer locked up trying to buy stock to restock it would give you a degree of certainty.”

John Magner

“Farmers are encouraged to follow the science, but that’s a two way street – the Department should be following the science as well because the farmers have most to lose economically from TB. No farmer wants TB inside their gate. How long will we be allowed export to other countries with our status of TB incidence rising rather than falling?”