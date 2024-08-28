Livestock have had to be housed due to the heavy rainfall and poor ground conditions in some parts of the country, and farmers have began to feed silage. \ Donal O'Leary

Michael O’Dowd – Co Sligo

“The weather has been a disaster, the last month it has been raining most of the time and there has been very little chance to do anything on a farm. In the past week to 10 days it has been raining constant, I have never seen anything like it. For August the weather is very bleak and grim and temperatures are averaging around 12°C. Farmers have been housing cattle all over Sligo, silage pits opened up, and in some areas second cut silage still hasn’t been cut. Growth rates have been poor all year which has delayed everything. The month of August has been a washout.”

John Lynskey – Co Mayo

“We are getting heavy falls of rain and the ground is getting soft, it’s nearly impossible to travel land with machinery now which is affecting some of the later cuts of silage and the harvest isn’t fully ripe yet.

“We are hoping for a change in the weather this coming week, some of the farmers are holding their cows in longer and zero grazing as best they can. If the weather doesn’t change soon, it is looking like there will be difficulties ahead. Farmers are considering housing stock as they are damaging the grazing ground.”

Joe Sweeney – Co Donegal

“There is still a lot of slurry to go out and some farmers still have second cut silage left to cut. Cattle have been housed for the past three weeks as they were wrecking fields, dairy cows have been housed at night. A lot of suckler cows and calves will not go back out as they have nothing to go back to. There has been very little grass growth and as the winter has come six weeks early, farmers don’t think they will have enough fodder for the winter.”

Maurice Brady – Co Cavan

“The past number of weeks have been very poor weather wise, with a lot of rain and it has turned particularly cold. Farmers haven’t been housing stock, but some dairy farmers are bringing cows in at night and have started to feed silage because the grass just wasn’t doing enough for them. I hope there is a break in the weather because if the winter is starting now or soon, there would definitely be a shortage of fodder – if September came right it would stretch it out.”

Pat Carroll – South Tipperary

“It’s raining enough to stop the combines, but not raining enough to grow grass. The weather is awkward at the moment and grass growth is well back and tight in places and trying to build covers for the autumn will be difficult. Getting a full dry day is not so easily got. Conditions are not bad enough that farmers are housing cattle, but many are buffer feeding meal as farmers are trying to manage what silage they have.”