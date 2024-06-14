The National Farm Safety Measure 2023 allows farmers to recoup 60% of the cost of quad helmets and PTO shaft covers. \ Claire Nash

A Kerry farmer has been deemed ineligible to access a farm safety grant by the Department of Agriculture because he paid cash for a quad helmet.

The National Farm Safety Measure 2023 allows farmers to recoup 60% of the cost of quad helmets and PTO shaft covers, in an effort to promote farm safety.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue confirmed, when asked about the case of a Kerry farmer, that cash payments do not qualify for the measure.

“In line with other Department schemes such as TAMS, condition six (j) states that ‘cash payments are ineligible’. Applicants are required to provide evidence of payment in addition to a receipt.

“In accordance with the measure’s terms and conditions, the quad helmet was deemed ineligible for payment as it was paid for in cash,” he said.

Question

Minster McConalogue was responding to a parliamentary question from Deputy Brendan Griffin, who raised the case of the Kerry farmer.

The TD asked that the decision be reviewed “given the Government commitment that public bodies are to continue to accept cash payments”.

The farmer paid cash for the quad helmet and used an electronic payment method for a PTO shaft cover. He submitted an application for the two pieces of equipment under the Farm Safety Measure.

Subsequently, the farmer was selected for prepayment inspection and was deemed ineligible to claim back money on the helmet as it was a cash payment.

Deputy Griffin confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal that the farmer in question had a receipt for the cash transaction.