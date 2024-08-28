Farmers are being left in the dark when it comes to what fertiliser they can buy and how close they are to their limits, agricultural advisers have said.

Advisers have expressed how difficult it is to draw up fertiliser plans due to the fertiliser database, in many cases, not being promptly updated to reflect purchases.

While some co-ops have live systems in place, others are operating a system where purchases are being updated on the 15th of the following month. Meanwhile, it has been claimed that others have not updated fertiliser purchases onto the system at all.

“There was nothing on the system for one of my clients for spring-bought fertiliser from one dairy processor. He bought 8t last April and it hadn’t been updated as of last week. There was no evidence of the purchase at all. When someone rings me to do the sums it’s very difficult because I don’t know if it is live. A farmer can hardly go get a pallet of manure but he’s ringing you asking for permission because he’s afraid to go over his limit,” an adviser in the midlands said.

Impossible

Another adviser in north Cork said that due to many of the systems not being live, entering closing stocks of fertiliser on 15 September will be impossible. “Ideally you’d go onto their database and see what fertiliser they’ve bought but we can’t because they’re not accurate. Some co-ops are putting them in but some of the other aren’t,” she said.