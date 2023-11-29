The Farmers Alliance has submitted an application to become Ireland's twenty-ninth political party.

The Farmers Alliance has formally applied to be registered as a political party. Founded last April, the Farmers Alliance has written to the Registrar of Political Parties seeking approval to be added to the political parties’ register.

Since its formation, the Farmers Alliance has declared its intention to field candidates in political elections, starting with next June’s local elections, and possibly the European elections being held at the same time.

It is a requirement when applying for registration as a political party that 300 registered members are listed as part of the application.

The Farmers Alliance is understood to have supplied nearly 400 signatures.

No fewer than three political parties have been registered over the last two months. The 100% Redress Party registered in September, with the Independent Ireland Party, led by TDs Michael Collins and Richard O Donoghue, and the Irish Peoples Party both registering over the last couple of weeks.

If the Farmers Alliance application is accepted, it will bring the total number of registered Irish political parties to 29.