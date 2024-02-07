There seems to be a significant split in the Farmers Alliance political party.

On Tuesday, co-founder Helen O’Sullivan, the only confirmed candidate for the new political party in the upcoming local elections, announced she had left “due to fundamental disagreements at management and organisational level”.

“I, Helen O’Sullivan, along with other core members, are announcing our resignation from Farmers Alliance with immediate effect,” a statement said.

Stepping away

It is understood that Kerry farmer Oliver O’Neill is also among the group that are stepping away.

O’Sullivan stated her intention to stand as an independent candidate in June’s local elections in the Bantry-west Cork region.

It is hard to know where this leaves the Farmers Alliance, one year after it launched.

Only last week, O’Sullivan represented Farmers Alliance in Brussels, protesting with like-minded groups from across the continent.

Other founder members of the group such as George O’Malley and Cormac Power have previously stepped away, with the party’s website now naming Liam McLaughlin as sole founder.

A candidate launch in Wexford scheduled for last Thursday was also cancelled at short notice.