An appeal period of 21 days will apply to the application to join the register. \ Philip Doyle

A 21-day appeal period is all that stands between the Farmers Alliance group and a listing on the State’s register of political parties.

On Friday, chief executive of the Electoral Commission Art O’Leary gave notice of his intention to approve an application from the Farmers Alliance to become a registered political party.

A decision will be made by the Electoral Commission on whether to register the Farmers Alliance based on the outcome of this 21-day appeal window.

If officially registered, the party can stand candidates in elections for Dáil Éireann, county councils and the European Parliament.

The group had declared its intention to run candidates in elections since its official launch in April 2023.

Registration would make the Farmers Alliance the 29th political party officially listed on the current register of political parties.

The formal notification of the Electoral Commission’s intent to enter the Farmers Alliance on to the register was published in the official Irish State gazette on Friday.

Platform

Farmers Alliance is currently interviewing potential candidates for upcoming elections, according to its website.

The group describes itself as giving a “collective voice to farmers, fishermen and rural communities who have been ignored and attacked for years by the governing elite”.

Its website also states that issues concerning the group include the housing crisis, “uncontrolled immigration” and the effect the latter has on “already stretched services”.

“We seek to put the people of Ireland first and we will push back on EU regulations which are increasingly not in the best interests of the Irish people.”