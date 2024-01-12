Interviews are under way to help select potential candidates for the upcoming local elections. \ Andy Gibson

The Farmers Alliance party is currently interviewing potential candidates for upcoming elections, with a view to fielding around 100 contenders in June’s local elections, founding member Liam McLaughlin has said.

Approximately 40 candidates have been selected to run already and the group expects to put further candidates forward in the European Parliament elections, which are also to be held in June, the Donegal sheep farmer explained to the Irish Farmers Journal.

The Electoral Commission gave notice on Friday of its intention to approve the fledging group’s application to join the register of political parties, pending the outcome of a 21-day appeal period.

Candidates are to run for election in both urban and rural areas, with a manifesto being drafted by the group’s officials.

Hot topics

McLaughlin insists that Farmers Alliance will not shy away from “hot topics” in the policy positions this manifesto will set out, including in non-farming issues such as immigration.

He maintains that forming a party would not only appeal to small farmers, but also larger farmers who feel that they “no longer feel represented” by politicians.

“We have interviews under way and already there are 40 candidates ready to run. We have had professional people come forward – there are scientists, doctors, farmers and accountants who have been interviewed,” he commented.

“The locals are our focus for the moment, but we will be in a position to run in the Europeans.

“There will be a manifesto. It is still being drawn up, but it will include many of the things we have discussed at meetings already; there is the regulation on farmers, farmers not receiving their fair share of prices.

“The polls show that immigration is also a priority issue and, here in Donegal, there are thousands affected by the Mica scandal.”

Open to discussions

McLaughlin stated that while the party is now focusing on building up its strength and selecting candidates, it will remain open to “talking with anyone” on co-operating in elections with the other players in politics.

“We approached the independents already, but were brushed off. Maybe they will see things differently now and the time for negotiations really will be after the elections,” he said.

The party is now turning attention towards fundraising for the elections it intends on contesting, with plans to get a donation drive under way, he added.

