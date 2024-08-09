The cyclists and hikers gearing up to take on Brandon Hill on Friday. \ Ultra Cyclists

A charity cycle and hike is taking place this week involving farmers and those working in the agricultural industry, including members of the Irish Farmers Journal.

The fundraiser will conclude on Saturday 10 August and participants will take on a nine peak challenge, which involves biking a total of 500km and hiking 75km over nine different peaks in Ireland.

They aim to cover three peaks each of the three days and will cover three provinces.

The fundraiser is in aid of two worthy mental health charities - Mindspace Mayo and Macra na Feirme's Make The Move. All proceeds raised will go directly to the charities.

The theme this year is to highlight "self-care, promoting physical fitness and mental wellbeing", according to Agri Aware’s Alan Heaney, who will be taking part.

The aim is to raise awareness and funds for Mindspace Mayo, which offers free and confidential support for young people going through a tough time.

Macra’s Make The Move supports farmers and people living in rural Ireland who battle with mental health and offers free services for communities that have been affected by tragedies.

Journey

Day two took place this Friday and is known as industry day. Volunteers hiked Mount Leinster, Brandon Hill and Slieve Bawn.

Day three on Saturday is called Mayo day, which will see them take on the three iconic peaks in Mayo, including Croagh Patrick, Mweelrea and Nephin in which they will be cycling between them.

The aim is to raise over €20,000 and currently over €12,000 has been raised. To donate to the cause, click here.