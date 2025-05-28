Confirmation that the Government plans to purchase more land for national parks has drawn a sharp rebuke from the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA).

The Fianna Fáil Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Christoper O’Sullivan, said on thejournal.ie it was the State’s ambition to “expand the size and number of national parks”.

However, the INHFA warned that such a policy risked putting the State and farmers on a collision course.

“In purchasing additional lands, we are going to see the State actively competing against farmers and especially young farmers,” INHFA president Vincent Roddy pointed out.

“Before this policy becomes ingrained it is vital that we have a wider conversation around land use, taking into account food security and the wider socio-economic needs, in addition to the concerns around land access, especially for young farmers,” he added.

The INHFA leader asked if increased State purchasing of lands – which was promoted in the past by Taoiseach Micheál Martin – was at variance with the Fianna Fáil party constitution which details the need “to maintain as many farms as practicable on the land”.

The INHFA also bemoaned the fact that Minister O’Sullivan had totally ignored the role played by farmers in maintaining biodiversity.

Minister O’Sullivan lauded the actions of environmental NGOs and volunteers in working to protect biodiversity, but did not mention the efforts and actions of farmers.