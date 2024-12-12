Herder Pat Whelan of Teagasc Grange, prepares to move a herd of cattle to a new strip to graze. Pat has been working with Teagasc for 42 years. He discusses the benefits and efficiency of using bungee with electric fences (Photo:Philip Doyle)

Farmers from Mayo and Galway have detailed how dog attacks have destroyed their livelihoods and called for action to deter trespassers on their land.

Over 60 farmers attended a meeting in Roundfort community centre, near Ballinrobe, on Monday night, where they outlined multiple incidents involving people with dogs on their properties.

Mayo IFA county chair John Lynskey said that the number of farmers in the room was testament to the fact that the issue being dealt with is a major problem.

“It’s vitally important that the message goes out here tonight.

“Tonight is the start of this campaign to end the problem of lurchers and dog attacks on sheep, and people entering land without permission,” he said.

One farmer from south Mayo said that in October of last year he had three trespassers in his yard at 10am on a Sunday morning and again later that same afternoon.

“It was one thing after another, the conversation was lie after lie, I called the guards. The guards didn’t arrive until four or five hours later.

“They did come and they followed up, and I’m grateful for that. Last week they were back again and had two hounds, one loose, out walking on the road.

“I’m afraid to say what’s going to happen because I will not put up with it. Something bad’s going to happen.

“I’ve had enough of it. Since last year, I have to lock my gates constantly because of that incident. I have to take extra precautions,” he said.

Superintendent Deirdre Gill advised farmers that if they see trespassers on land to call 999.

“It’s not that we don’t want you contacting the local garda station, [ringing 999] is the way to get the quickest response. All those calls are recorded and it gives us a lot more information.

“We can pinpoint the times when these incidents are happening,” she said.

‘Everyone’s hands are tied’

Another farmer said that everyone’s hands are tied given that there are three Government departments dealing with the issue and that the problem has been ongoing for years.

“There was absolutely no solution got here tonight. We have to do something for ourselves,” he said. He said a WhatsApp group should be set up for farmers and alerts sent when trespassers are on-land.

“We get 15 to 20 farmers, close off that road wherever they are, move in on them and sort this thing out ourselves. We can’t be waiting for people 10 or 12 years, talking about committees… we have to do something for ourselves, if we don’t, we’re right eejits here tonight,” he said.

In response to the comment, John Lynskey said that a start had been made by farmers attending on the night: “Something will come of it.”