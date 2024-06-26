A group of farmers in Mallow are preparing to set off on a cycle from Malin to Mizen this September in memory of the late Jeremiah Ronayne who lost his battle with cancer late last year.

A group of farmers in Mallow are preparing to set off on a cycle from Malin to Mizen this September in memory of the late Jeremiah Ronayne, who lost his battle with cancer late last year.

Some 20 of Jeremiah’s farming friends are raising funds for Marymount Hospice in Cork, where he and and his family received excellent care and support. I’m told farmers are pulling bicycles out of the nettles all over north Cork and peddling up and down boreens in preparation for this arduous task.

So, please show your support. Donations can be made to the Jeremiah Ronayne Memorial Cycle fundraising page.