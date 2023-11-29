Farmers in Cork are "distraught and furiously angry about the lack of flexibility from the EU on the derogation" dairy farmer and Cork central IFA chair Conor O'Leary has said.

“We feel that the ask we made for a phased in period was very reasonable because the situation on farm is really worrying and there is no solution to being able to get to the 220kg by January,” he told the Irish Farmers Journal.

There are a number of alternatives such as finding land which he said only “some will be able to do, exporting slurry is a non-runner and there’s a difficulty in finding somewhere that will be able to take it in.”

He described reducing stock numbers as an “emotional strain on farmers and even sales are booked out, logistically there aren’t enough sales between now and the new year.”

Jim Mulhall, dairy farmer and Kilkenny IFA chair, explained he is “disappointed after all the work that went in from IFA, farmers and lobbying for the Commissioner to come over and give us a flat no.”

Mulhall highlighted that, “when people were breeding their cows last spring 250kg was the figure, with the work that farmers have been doing it was a fair assumption that the 250kg would stay.”

“It has caused fire sales of cows, they could have given flexibility and started the figure in July.

“Farmers know they don’t have to drop to 220kg in January, but if they don’t your leaving yourself a mountain to climb later in the year to reach the average, which is frustrating,” the Kilkenny farmer concluded.