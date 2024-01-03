Suckler and dairy farmers were the most likely to be against a regional approach to TB. \ Donal O'Leary

Farmers are divided in their support for a regional approach to TB eradication, which could include risk-based restrictions on livestock trading, a survey by the Irish Farmers Journal found.

Over half of the 1,500 respondents, 54%, said they would not support a regional approach to TB.

Breaking it down by farming enterprise, vast differences in support for the measure were seen.

Suckler and dairy farmers were the most likely to be against a regional approach to TB, with 63% of suckler farmers and 59% of dairy farmers opposing it.

Sheep and tillage farmers were the most likely to support the measure, with 72% of tillage farmers and 67% of sheep farmers for it.

Cattle finishers were divided, with just over half, 52%, against a regional approach to TB eradication.