Fairytale of New York has been voted as Irish farmers’ favourite Christmas song, an Irish Farmers Journal survey of over 1,400 readers has revealed.

The song, sung by the late Shane MacGowan, topped the poll with over 60% of votes.

It was followed by Chris Rea’s Driving Home for Christmas (22%). Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas is You and Shakin Stevens’ Snow is Falling both won 6% of the vote, while Wham!’s Last Christmas polled at 5%.

Fifteen of the farmers polled said Silent Night was their favourite song, 14 went with Bing Crosby’s White Christmas and 12 said Little Drummer Boy was their favourite.

