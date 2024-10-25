Farmers from west Cork who are receiving care are required to take part in a survey being carried out by Teagasc.

Phd student Amy Duley is studying the use of care by older people specifically in farm households in west Cork.

Individuals who are over the age of 60, who have received assistance with at least one daily task by a family member, friend, neighbour or home-care service in the past 30 days, are asked to take part in the survey.

Also, anyone over the age of 18 who is providing assistance to someone who meets the above criteria can take part.

Examples of daily tasks are eating, dressing, getting out of bed, walking, using the toilet, preparing meals, shopping, light housework, heavy housework, managing money and using the telephone.

The survey will take no more than 10 minutes to complete. Farmers can attend clinics in west cork to complete the survey or else complete it online here.

Office visit

Farmers can visit Amy Duley at Teagasc office clinics in Skibbereen on Monday 23 September, in Clonakilty on Tuesday 24 September, Bantry on Wednesday 25 September or Macroom on Thursday 26 September.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Duley said: "Part of the issue with the survey has been that a lot of people seem to think it's a requirement to be currently using a care service, so it's been difficult finding people who are only receiving care by a family member or friend.

"They can either have never used any formal care services (ie, public health nurse, home help, meals on wheels, day centre) or have used some of those services in the past, but are not currently using them. But they would still have to be receiving assistance from an informal family carer at home," she said.

The input from farmers will help researchers understand the use of care services and the role of informal care in the farming community and may inform future policy on care in Ireland.