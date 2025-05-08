The Department this year introduced an enhanced grant rate and a dedicated ceiling for Nutrient Storage investments.

Farmers have voiced their frustration regarding the lack of clarity around the review of Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3) reference costs.

Independent TD Carol Nolan said that local farmers have raised concerns on the review, which is currently underway, about when it will be completed.

Responding to a question from the Offaly TD in the Dáil, Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon said that the completion of the review is envisaged to take place sometime “in late 2025.”

“The reference costs that are used to inform the setting of grant aid levels are reviewed periodically to ensure that they reflect actual/market costs for the construction of farm buildings and facilities, and farm equipment,” he said.

“To achieve this objective, reviews of reference costs are based on a comparison with receipted costs.”

Slurry storage

This 60% grant rate is open to all farmers, who submit applications in respect of slurry storage, commencing in the tranche which opened in January.

Nolan said that farmers wanted more clarity if there will be an increased grant amount available for slurry and septic tanks.

“I recently met with a delegation from Offaly IFA to discuss a range of issues currently impacting farms and farm incomes and this is just one of the concerns that we spoke about,” she added.

“The fact of the matter is that the grant reference costs currently in place have just not kept pace with the actual cost of operating a farm and that needs to change. The grants percentages need to change to reflect that.”

