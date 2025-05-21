One of the farmers who carried water to aid in the fight against a gorse fire in Tara Hill.

Farmers worked side-by-side with firefighters for two days in Wexford to contain a wildfire.

On Sunday afternoon a fire broke out on Tara Hill at around 3.45pm.

As the emergency services worked to contain the wildfire of mainly gorse and prevent it threatening farms and homes beneath it, local farmers offered assistance.

“By suppertime, there were over a dozen farmers with slurry tankers ferrying water to the area,” local farmer Joe Roche told the Irish Farmers Journal.

“They spread the water to wet vegetation and created a firebreak, bringing over 100,000 litres an hour up the hill”.

A helicopter was making the short journey to the sea to load up it’s bucket with water.

Many of the farmers worked through until 6am on Monday, some returned later that morning to help keep the fire under control.

“It was an amazing community effort,” said Roche. “We can’t praise the emergency services, particularly the firefighters, enough. The Tara Vale pub and local Castletown GAA club kept everyone fed, while the GAA pitch became a temporary helipad.Tara Hill is the heart of this area, we all came together to protect it,” explained Roche.