Ivy Wall farm came with a compact house and farm sheds.

Goffs Property sold 80ac Ivy Wall farm at auction for €2.2m, well ahead of its €1.5m guide price.

Over 35 people attended the auction and after bidding opened at €1.1m, four bidders competed to the end.

The property outside Kilcullen was in one block and came with a 1,500 sq ft house and two farmyards. The buyer is a business person from the locality.

A circa 65.5ac farm at Rathangan, Co Kildare, was sold prior to auction by Matt Dunne & Associates for a price believed to be in the region of €10,000/ac.

The farm was at Chevychase, Bracknagh, and came with winter accommodation for 100 head of cattle.

The farm at Chevychase, Rathangan has winter accommodation for cattle.

The land was generally good quality, with a portion requiring improvement work.

Twenty-four interested parties walked the land in advance of the auction, the auctioneers said.

One viewer was a local business person who was due to travel abroad and who offered to buy the holding prior to the auction day. The landowner accepted the offer and the sale was completed.