Dairy farmers are more open to wind farms in their locality than farmers were in any other sector surveyed. \ Claire Nash

A higher proportion of respondents to the Irish Farmers Journal’s latest reader survey suggested that they would be in favour of a wind farm development in their local community than would be against.

Some 47% of 1,215 farmers stated that they would be open to a wind farm in their locality, with 28% being impartial and 25% indicating that they would oppose the development.

These results show higher farmer support for the construction of wind farms to meet renewable energy targets than exists for the development of solar farms.

Sectoral breakdown

Dairy farmers and cattle finishers were most in favour of a wind farm as a respective 49% and 48% of each sector’s respondents suggested an openness when asked.

Tillage farmer respondents were the most likely to be against such plans with over one-third suggesting their opposition to the idea.