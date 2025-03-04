Interim payments must issue if the Department is unable to urgently pay any outstanding ACRES payments, the IFA has said. / Donal O'Leary

Department of Agriculture officials attending Friday’s Farmers’ Charter meeting must bring answers and clear deadlines on Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) payments, Irish Farmers' Assocation (IFA) Connacht chair Brendan Golden has said.

Interim ACRES payments similar to the ones that issued in spring 2023 must be made if the Department is unable to promptly pay outstanding amounts to participating farmers, the association stated.

“The time for talk is over. Farmers have done the work required of them,” Golden said.

The association’s rural development chair John Curran added that recent comments from Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon suggesting that some affected farmers may be left waiting until June for payments amounts to “nothing short of an insult, especially those waiting on their full 2023 payments”.

"It’s a complete nonsense at this stage. Farmers deserve better and certainly they shouldn’t be left in complete limbo, unable to get any confirmation or clarification from the Department on what’s holding up their individual payments, or when it’s expected to land into their accounts.

“The interim payment was a necessary intervention this time last year. History has repeated itself and it’s needed again as a matter of priority,” he commented.