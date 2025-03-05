There is no plans to allow farmers to burn bushes and trees downed by recent storms. \ Philip Doyle

The Department of Environment is not considering putting forward a derogation on the ban on burning agricultural green waste, such as bushes and trees, in the aftermath of storm Éowyn.

The final derogation granted on the ban expired at the end of November 2023, having been extended numerous times since the initial prohibition came into effect.

However, the Department has confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal that no new such derogations are on the table.

A report commissioned by the Department recommended that instead of burning, farmers could draw green waste into field corners to create habitat areas where the material decomposes.

