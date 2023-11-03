Eirgrid has offered farmers in Meath, Cavan and Monaghan €50,000 to erect pylons on their land.

Almost 400 landowners were contacted by Eirgrid and were given specific details around the infrastructure proposed for their land.

The North-South Interconnector project aims to connect the electricity grids in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland via a 400kV overhead cable, with 103km of electricity line traversing lands across Meath, Cavan and Monaghan supported by towers.

Eirgrid said that a "fair offer of compensation" for an easement has been issued directly to these landowners and that they will be engaging directly with them in the coming weeks to answer any questions they may have.

Example

While Eirgrid did not comment on individual deals for landowners, an example shows that a farmer with 300m of overhead wires across their land and one steel mast, as well as solicitor and legal fees, could be compensated to the tune of €115,000.

According to the example, farmers will be paid €160 for every metre of overhead wires on their land. However, this is subject to a minimum payment of €8,000.

Chief infrastructure officer for Eirgrid Michael Mahon said: “The North-South Interconnector is a strategic project for Ireland and is critical to ensuring we have an electricity grid that is fit for purpose, provides security of supply and is robust and capable of facilitating renewable clean energy into the future."

Proximity payments

Eirgrid also said that plans are in place to liaise with homeowners situated within 200m of the proposed electricity line who will receive proximity payments.