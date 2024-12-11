These measures came into effect from last Friday following a case of highly pathogenic bird flu was detected in a buzzard last Thursday in Co Galway.

Poultry farmers have been put under strict orders to implement more stringent biosecurity measures in order to stave off bird flu.

The Department has urged poultry farmers to reduce the movement of people, vehicles or equipment to and from areas where poultry or other captive birds are kept.

It has warned that all necessary measures must be taken to prevent access by wild birds to land or premises where poultry or other captive birds are kept.

Farmers have been tasked with keeping records of all persons and vehicles that enter land or premises where poultry or other captive birds are kept and as well as records of movement of poultry, other captive bird and eggs on to or off land or premises.

Effective vermin control, including preventing the entry of wild and domestic animals to land or premises where poultry or other captive birds are kept must also be applied, according to the Department.

Regular cleansing and disinfection must be carried out on all concrete walkways, paths and similar surfaces to which poultry and other captive birds, or wild birds have access.

For flocks of 350 birds or more, the implementation of further enhanced biosecurity measures by flock owners is required, appropriate to their larger holdings.

These measures apply to those who have birds kept in captivity for the production of meat or eggs for consumption, those restocking supplies of game birds, as well as those breeding for the production of these categories of birds.

They also apply to ‘other captive birds’, which means a bird other than poultry that is kept in captivity.

The Department has warned that inspections of poultry farms shall continue to take place as deemed necessary by an official.