Farmers and veterinarians in Ireland are being urged to participate in a cross-European survey to find out what animal diseases are of most concern to the agricultural community.

The BioSecure project, funded by the European Commission, is inviting farmers and vets in the cattle, poultry, goat and sheep sectors to take part in a survey on biosecurity and disease prioritisation.

Teagasc social scientist with the rural economy and development programme Dr Áine Regan said farmers’ opinions can make a change to future EU resources and strategies.

“They are the people who will be on the frontline in managing diseases and dealing with the effects of disease, so it is crucial that their views are considered in how we develop recommendations around animal health.”

Survey

Farmers and vets can participate in the five-minute online survey by visiting the Teagasc website.

Teagasc and Animal Health Ireland (AHI) are the two Irish organisations involved in the EU Biosecure project.

AHI chartered health psychologist Alison Burrell added that the survey will be a collective effort to improve animal health and biosecurity standards across Ireland.

"The collaborative efforts of our farmers and vets are essential in safeguarding the health of our livestock and the sustainability of our agricultural industry.”