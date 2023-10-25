Colm Markey MEP said the past two elections has seen less farmers elected to the Oirechtas. \ Donal O'Leary

A farmers’ party entering the political fray puts farming’s voice around the table of mainstream and more traditional political parties at risk, according to Fine Gael’s Colm Markey MEP.

Markey argued that farmers would be better served politically by ensuring that these parties continue have farmers and those in-tune with agricultural issues to shape policy.

However, the decline in farmer representation in Leinster House, particularly those representing areas such as south Leinster, was acknowledged by the MEP for midlands northwest.

“Farming runs the risk of being isolated in politics,” he told the Irish Farmers Journal.

“To put the whole voice in an agricultural party, it marginalises the voice further than it is currently marginalised.

“The agricultural representation in mainstream politics isn’t as strong as it was and if I was to go through the Fine Gael party say two elections before now, there was probably 10 more agriculture-based politicians in Fine Gael alone.”

Markey’s party colleague Maria Walsh MEP recognised that the forming of new parties is a “healthy form of democracy should someone wish to do it”, calling on politicians to “take accountability for not communicating enough to farmers who feel disenfranchised”.

She does not think that a farmers’ party will actually emerge in the near future: “Do I think it will happen? No.”

Meanwhile, there are indications from the ongoing trilogues on EU agri-environmental issues which may see votes seen by many farmers as wins in the European Parliament being ignored in the final regulations being decided, Markey went on to warn.

Among these are MEPs’ vote to scrap rewetting targets from the nature restoration law and to exclude cattle from the industrial emissions directive’s permit regime.

Negotiation

Markey maintains that there have been recent indications that those negotiating on behalf of member states and the European Commission may still seek to include both rewetting and cattle farm permits, despite Parliament’s wishes.

“In the last week or two the pressure is coming back on. It is a concern that is beginning to be talked about again,” he commented.

