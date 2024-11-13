Farmers have protested through the streets of Brussels against the planned EU-Mercosur deal.

The picketing, on Rue de la Loi near the EU headquarters, comes amid other protests scheduled around Europe this week calling for the EU to reconsider its trade agreement to import beef from South American countries.

The demonstration in the Belgian and EU capital included a march with tractors, crosses and signage with chanting such as ‘Free farmers, stop free trade’.

Meanwhile, further protests by farmers in France opposing the deal will be held from Monday 18 November.

Concerns

European agricultural organisations have criticised issues with Brazilian beef and produce in meeting EU food safety standards, particularly regarding the tracking of banned hormones.

A recent audit by DG SANTE showed significant gaps in Brazil's ability to trace hormone use in its cattle exports to the EU, particularly estradiol 17ß, a growth hormone banned in the EU for over 40 years due to its potential cancer risks.

A joint statement from agricultural organisations in Europe - AVEC, CEFS, CEPM, CIBE, COPA-COGECA, EUWEP and SELMA - said that allowing these products access to the European market would be a disservice to EU producers and consumers alike.

“European farmers are alarmed by the potential risks of increasing imports from Brazil under the EU-Mercosur agreement, as this will undermine the stringent EU standards for animal welfare, environmental protection and consumer health.

“We urge EU policymakers to reject this agreement in its current form and to champion a trade policy that upholds the rigorous standards of our agricultural sector.”