Waterford City and County Council is reminding landowners that the burning of waste, including garden and agricultural waste, is banned and can lead to prosecution for landowners if undertaken.

Under the Waste Management (Prohibition of Waste Disposal By Burning) Regulations 2009, a person who burns any waste can face prosecution and a fine of up to €5,000 in the district court.

Niall Kane, senior executive engineer with Waterford City and County Council, said that there was an exemption from the ban on burning agricultural waste up until 2023. However, it is now banned.

“Farmers should use management techniques such as regular flailing to minimise the production of the green waste and alternative measures, such as mulching or composting the material, or using it to create a nature and biodiversity pile,” Kane said.

Air pollution

“Burning waste, including green waste can lead to the emission of particulate matter, a form of air pollution, which can exacerbate breathing difficulties in people with lung conditions such as asthma or emphysema,” he added.

The council said that financial support is available to farmers for biomass chipping equipment through the Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Scheme (TAMS).

“This equipment can be used by farmers to process agriculture green waste on farms,” the council said.